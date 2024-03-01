Snow warning hits as Ireland left covered

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Falling sleet and snow in parts of Ireland have led to some travel disruption.

The Irish weather agency Met Eireann issued weather warnings for more than a dozen counties on Friday morning.

It said temporary accumulations of snow and falls of sleet had the potential to cause poor visibility and hazardous travelling conditions amid icy stretches on untreated roads.

A status yellow warning for snow and ice was in place until 10am on Friday morning for Cavan, Monaghan, Kildare, Longford, Westmeath, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo.

A snow warning for Donegal expired earlier.

A separate yellow rain warning with the risk of localised flooding is in place for Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wicklow to expire at 3am on Saturday.

A cyclist on Griffith Avenue as snow falls on the Northside of Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

The forecaster said there will be persistent rain, with a mix of sleet and snow at times.

Iarnrod Eireann said some DART services for commuters around Dublin had been delayed by 20 minutes as the weather conditions impacted signalling.

Some Bus Eireann Services to and from Dublin and Donegal and Cavan were also cancelled because of bad weather, as well as services between Cavan and Dundalk.

A car on Griffith Avenue as snow falls on the Northside of Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

Dublin Bus said its 44B route from Glencullen was curtailed due to the weather.

In Northern Ireland, police said they received several reports of vehicles becoming stuck in heavy overnight snow in and around Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

They urged motorists to consider whether their journey is necessary, and to travel with “extra caution”.

The UK Met Office had initiated a snow warning for Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Londonderry overnight, expiring at 10am on Friday.