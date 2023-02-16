For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Weather warnings for winds of up to 70mph have been issued for parts of the UK.

The Met Office says northern England and Scotland are set to be hit by gales on Friday as the pleasant half-term sunshine takes a turn for the worse.

The yellow alert for Scotland begins at 5am on Friday and runs until 3pm, with the warning for north east England spanning from 6am until 6pm the same day.

The Met Office warnings in place on Friday (Met Office)

Areas covered by the England warning span from Wakefield and Goole across York and Leeds and up to Middlesborough, Durham and Newcastle.

People living or working in these areas are being advised to take precautions as wind speeds could reach up to 70mph.

There is some risk or injuries or damage due to these high winds, especially damage to high-sided vehicles.

The Met Office says strong winds during this time period could bring disruption to travel.

Affected areas should be prepared for possible damage to buildings including tiles being blown from roofs and longer journey times, possibly with some train, air and ferry cancellations.

The warning for gales comes after a week of higher temperatures and sunshine (PA)

Roads and bridges could also close due to debris and there is a small chance of power cuts in these situations.

People are being advised to plan their journey times accordingly and expect longer journey times.

While the risk is low, a yellow weather warning for wind can indicate the possibility of injuries and even a danger to life due to flying debris.

Despite the warning for wind, temperatures on Friday in these parts of the UK are expected to remain fairly warm for this time of year, with highs of 12C in Newcastle.

The Met Office said in a statement: “A period of very strong winds may develop through Friday morning, before slowly easing into Friday evening.

“Winds will be strongest over, and immediately to the east of high ground, with gusts of 50-60 mph. Gusts as high as 70 mph are possible, particularly for some of the more exposed trans-Pennine routes. High-sided vehicles may be particularly impacted.”

The temperature will drop by a few degrees as the weekend sets in but the wind is expected to die down.

Saturday and Sunday are forecast to mostly be cloudy with some sunny spells.

MET OFFICE OUTLOOK

Wednesday evening

Band of cloud and rain across central and southern England clearing eastwards, else clear spells, but also showers in the far north. Further cloud and outbreaks of rain following to most areas, away from northern half of Scotland overnight.

Thursday:

Dull start for many with rain or drizzle, this fading with brighter spells developing from the west during the afternoon. Sunny spells and scattered showers in the far north.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Blustery for all Friday, with gales or severe gales for northern parts of England and Scotland. Spells of rain at times, but also some decent dry weather. Mild generally.