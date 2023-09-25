UK could brace for ‘Storm Agnes’ as 80mph winds expected in challenging week

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK will brace for ferocious gales this week that could reach speeds of up to 80mph, according to the Met Office.

The weather agency said this week could feature frequent bouts of heavy rain and strong winds affecting several areas. Many severe weather advisories have already been issued and additional warnings are anticipated.

If a storm develops, reports have said meteorologists could name it “Agnes”.

Weather maps illustrated a low-pressure system traversing the Atlantic Ocean, poised to deliver formidable gales or potentially severe gales across northern and western regions by Wednesday.

The Met Office has pre-emptively issued a yellow weather warning covering the majority of the UK from 10am on Wednesday until 7am on Thursday. The warning reflects apprehensions of wind speeds reaching 80mph along coastal areas and 60mph inland.

The unsettled weather will persist into the beginning of the week, bringing windy and showery conditions, especially in the northern regions on Monday.

Some of these showers may be quite heavy. On Tuesday, the day could begin with showers, occasionally heavy, affecting Northern Ireland and northwestern Scotland, before spreading eastward as the day progresses.

“A deep area of low pressure is expected to approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday, and track across northern parts of the UK before clearing early Thursday,” said Mark Sidaway, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office.

“There is some uncertainty on the precise track and strength of this weather system, however the most likely outcome at present is for a wide swathe of 50 to 60 mph gusts affecting inland areas,” he said.

“A yellow warning for wind has been issued for much of the country from 10am on Wednesday to 7am on Thursday. Some Irish Sea coasts could see gusts of 65 to 75 mph, with a small chance of 80 mph gusts on the most exposed coasts and headlands.”

The weather is anticipated to remain variable as the upcoming weekend nears, said the Met Office.

On Monday, early clouds are expected to dissipate from southeastern England, giving way to mostly dry conditions accompanied by sunny spells and lighter winds in southern and central regions.

Meanwhile, further north, it is predicted to be windy with scattered showers, some of which could be heavy and occasionally accompanied by the sound of thunder.

The showers could gradually diminish as the evening progresses, resulting in a predominantly dry night for most areas except the Western Isles. Winds may ease and become light for eastern England, while remaining breezy in other regions.

On Tuesday, showers and occasional longer spells of rain are predicted throughout the day.

Conditions are expected to become mostly dry during the afternoon in the southern regions, with light winds. Northern areas, however, will continue to experience wet and windy weather.

Wednesday may bring some disruptions as heavy rain and very strong winds are expected. While winds might ease slightly, the weather remains unsettled.

On Thursday, the weather is predicted to be unsettled as well, with the potential for ongoing wet and windy conditions, and on Friday, conditions are expected to improve, particularly in the southern regions, with a more settled weather pattern expected to take hold.