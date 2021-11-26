Storm Arwen news – live: Rare red weather alert issued as Met Office warns of snow and 100mph gusts
Latest developments as UK prepares for first winter storm
Parts of northern England and Scotland have been put on maximum alert with the Met Office issuing a rare red weather warning as Storm Arwen sweeps into the country.
Forecasters urged the public to be aware of the prospect of strong winds from 3pm on Friday to 2am on Saturday with the first winter storm of the season set to batter the country.
Gusts are forecast to be as high as 100mph with the alert, which stretches along the east coast from Newcastle upon Tyne to beyond Aberdeen, warning of flying debris which could result in a “danger to life”.
The red alert also warns of the potential for damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down. Storm Arwen is moving in from the North Sea and will begin to travel south before easing on Sunday.
How Friday night and Saturday morning are forecast to pan out
Chance of snow in central and southeast England too, Met Office says
Snow is also forecast for parts of central and southern England overnight tonight.
Again, here is the Met Office forecast for the area:
Central and southeast England also get a slightly later yellow warning for snow from midnight Friday night through to 10:00 Saturday morning.
Whilst this is expected to be mostly of rain there is a chance that this will turn to snow in places, even to low levels.
There is a chance of 2 to 5 centimetres and perhaps up to 8 centimetres on higher ground.
15cm of snow forecast for high ground of Scotland and northern England
As well as high winds and damaging gales, Storm Arwen is also forecast to bring snow to the high ground of Scotland and northern England.
Yellow snow warnings have been issued for late on Friday and early on Saturday.
Here is the Met Office forecast for snow in these areas:
Southern Scotland and northern England have a yellow warning for snow in force from 17:00 to 10:00 Saturday morning, although at lower levels mostly rain is expected.
Within the snow warning areas, between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow is possible over higher ground.
Strong gusts set to hit eastern coasts of Scotland and northern England
Here is the Met Office’s visualisation of how strong gusts are forecast to move southwards along the Scottish and north east England coasts.
Met Office raises wind warning to amber
Met Office forecasters have strengthened their warnings for wind across parts of the country, raising it from a yellow warning to an amber warning.
“There has been an extension to the amber warning to include parts of west and south coastal Wales, and parts of the coastal South West. Both are now covered by amber warnings where they were yellow originally,” Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said.
“Also the fact that we have a warning for potential snow stretching across parts of central and south-east England. We’re not anticipating heavy snowfall in that area tomorrow, but there’s an increasing signal that there is potential for snow to occur in that area. Probably not settling but may present a driving hazard.”
Rare red weather warning and snow alert issued by Met Office
The Met Office has issued a rare red alert, warning of danger to life as Storm Arwen is set to bring strong winds and snow.
Forecasters have warned of travel chaos as the first storm of the winter is expected to batter parts of northeast England and Scotland with gusts up to 80-90mph.
A red warning for wind is in place for those areas between 3pm on Friday and 2am on Saturday, when roofs could be blown off and flying debris could cause danger to life.
Here is the full story:
Rare red weather warning and snow alert issued by Met Office
Roofs could be blown off by gusts up to 90mph, forecasters warn
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of Storm Arwen, which is approaching the UK over the North Sea.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies