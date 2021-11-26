✕ Close UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

Parts of northern England and Scotland have been put on maximum alert with the Met Office issuing a rare red weather warning as Storm Arwen sweeps into the country.

Forecasters urged the public to be aware of the prospect of strong winds from 3pm on Friday to 2am on Saturday with the first winter storm of the season set to batter the country.

Gusts are forecast to be as high as 100mph with the alert, which stretches along the east coast from Newcastle upon Tyne to beyond Aberdeen, warning of flying debris which could result in a “danger to life”.

The red alert also warns of the potential for damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down. Storm Arwen is moving in from the North Sea and will begin to travel south before easing on Sunday.