Watch live: Planes battle Storm Darragh 90mph winds to land at Heathrow Airport
Watch live as planes battle Storm Darragh and wind speeds of over 90mph to land at Heathrow Airport on Saturday (7 December).
Several British Airways flights to and from Heathrow, Paris, the United States and the Netherlands have been cancelled amid the treacherous weather conditions.
Gusts of 93mph have been recorded in some parts of the country, while millions of people have been warned to stay indoors, thousands are without power, and trains have been cancelled.
A man has sadly died after a tree fell onto his van.
A Lancashire Police investigation is under way after the force was called at around 9am on Saturday to the A59 at Longton, near Preston.
The man in his 40s was driving his Citroen van on the dual carriageway when the tree fell onto his vehicle.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained officers.
