Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Storm Darragh is set to batter parts of the UK with up to 80mph winds, torrential rain, and potential flooding over the weekend.

The Met Office has issued a number of yellow and amber weather warnings, as it predicts a possible “danger to life” in western parts of the UK where wind speeds are expected to reach the highest.

The forecaster says a period of “very strong northerly or northwesterly winds” will develop throughout Saturday as Storm Darragh moves from west to east. This will see gusts of up to 70 to 80 mph hit areas of exposed coast and gusts of 60 to 70 mph in inland areas.

Affected communities, particularly those under an amber weather warning this weekend, are warned to stay cautious and to avoid driving due to potentially dangerous conditions.

With several weather warnings for wind and rain covering different areas at different times, The Independent has broken down which areas will be affected.

Thursday into Friday

A yellow weather warning for wind has been in place since 3pm today (Thursday 5 December). It covers much of southern England, all of the Midlands and parts of northwest England.

Wales, the Scottish west coast and Northern Ireland are also covered by the weather warning, which will remain in place until 3am on Friday.

The Met warns that “disruption” is possible due to gusty winds.

open image in gallery A warning for wind will remain in place until 3am on Friday ( Met Office )

Friday afternoon: Storm Darragh hits

Friday will see a “dry, bright start, with a few showers continuing in the northwest”, before “wet and increasingly windy weather arriving later from the west later as Storm Darragh arrives by the evening.”

Three yellow weather warnings will be introduced at 3pm.

A yellow warning for wind from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday will cover the entirety of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and southern parts of Scotland.

The Met warns of a “small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris” throughout this warning, alongside a risk of travel disruption, power cuts and damage to buildings.

A yellow weather warning for rain will cover Northern Ireland and most of Wales from 3pm on Friday until 12pm on Saturday, with the possibility of some “flooding and disruption”.

open image in gallery There are a number of weather warnings in place for Friday ( Met Office )

Another yellow warning for rain will cover the southern part of Scotland from 3pm on Friday until 12pm on Saturday, stretching from the Scottish Borders up to Glasgow and Edinburgh, and up the eastern coast to Aberdeen.

“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely,” the warning reads, with “transport disruption” expected “from late Friday through Saturday morning”.

Saturday: Severe wind strikes

Alongside the yellow weather warnings starting on Friday, two amber warnings for wind will be introduced in the early hours of Saturday.

The warning, in force between 3am and 9pm on Saturday, encompasses southwest England, western Wales, England’s northwest coast and the southeastern coast of Scotland.

The Met Office warns of “potentially damaging winds” and a “good chance” of power cuts and mobile phone service going down. Transport is likely to be affected and there will “probably” be some damage to buildings, the forecaster adds.

open image in gallery Amber weather warnings for wind will last until 9pm on Saturday ( Met Office )

There is a “danger to life” from flying debris and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts.

“A period of very strong northerly or northwesterly winds is likely to develop during Saturday as Storm Darragh moves from west to east. Gusts of 70 to 80 mph are likely around exposed coasts and headlands, where some very large waves are likely, whilst gusts of 60 to 70 mph are likely inland. The strongest winds will ease from the west through the afternoon,” the Met Office says.

Sunday: Storm Darragh cools off

By 6am on Sunday, all weather warnings will be lifted as Storm Darragh clears through the east overnight.