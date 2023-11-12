For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Yellow weather warnings have been issued as heavy downpours and gale-force winds are set to batter parts of the UK.

Storm Debi, the fourth storm of the season is expected to see gales up to 80mph along coastal areas as it hits northern England and the whole of Ireland on Monday.

The Met Office said a “danger to life is possible” due to “fast flowing or deep floodwater” as the storm unleashes its force on Northern Ireland.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued for Monday (Met Office )

Jason Kelly, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “The strongest winds are expected to affect parts of the Republic of Ireland early on Monday, possibly coinciding with the morning commute, before then affecting parts of north Wales and northern England into the afternoon.

“Whilst the very strongest winds will have eased somewhat before reaching the UK, we are still expecting some significant impacts and a wind warning has been issued.

“Additionally, Debi will bring a period of heavy rain to Northern Ireland for which a combined wind and rain warning has been issued.”

Simon Partridge, a spokesman for the Met Office, added: “For parts of north-west Wales and England, there is a possibility of 70 to 80mph winds.

“It will be a wet and blustery day for all.”

Here is a map which shows where the weather warnings are in the UK:

It comes after parts of the island were devastated by floods during intense spells of rain brought by storms Babet and Ciaran.

Ireland’s weather service, Met Eireann, is advising it will be “very windy or stormy” due to Storm Debi across the entire country, accompanied by heavy rain with a chance of embedded thunderstorms and hail.

While the Irish meteorological agency has issued a status yellow wind and rain warning for the entire country on Monday, a stronger warning also applies to the majority of the population due to the risk of “severe and damaging gusts” from Sunday night.

It warned there is a possibility of localised flooding, hazardous driving conditions and fallen trees.

The yellow warning for the entire country comes into effect from midnight and expires at 3pm on Monday.

The more severe status orange wind warning in Ireland applies to 16 counties for a more concentrated period of damaging gusts between 2am and midday on Monday.

That warning applies to counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, and Galway.

It advised people to be aware that homes and businesses could be flooded and there could be disruption to bus, rail, and air travel, as power cuts are also possible. The warning comes into effect at 3am on Monday and applies until 2pm.

Aftermath of Storm Cieran in Jersey (AP)

There is also a yellow warning for wind across northern England, as the Met Office said: “There is a chance of 60-65 mph gusts developing inland and 70-80 mph around coasts, and over some higher ground, such as the Pennines.”

The warning is in place from 4am Monday until 6pm, with the Met Office warning “injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible”.

Various areas are affected across the East Midlands, North East England, North West England, Wales, West Midlands, and Yorkshire & Humber.