Storm Eowyn to bring 90mph winds as Met Office issue danger to life weather warning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office has named a new storm as winds of up to 90mph are expected to hit the UK this weekend.

Storm Eowyn – pronounced “ay-oh-win” – is forecast to make landfall in Ireland late on Thursday before moving on to the rest of the UK on Friday, according to Met Office models.

The storm will bring gusts of 90mph to coastal areas and 60mph inland with potential danger to life caused by flying debris.

The forecaster said the winds, caused by low pressure, will lead to disruption such as damage to buildings, power cuts and flying debris which could threaten lives.

Storm Darragh wreaked havoc across the UK in December ( PA Wire )

It also will cause disruption to travel, with road, rail, airports and ferries likely to be affected.

Snow is possible along the leading edge of the storm and is most likely across Northern Ireland, northern England and Scotland.

The first half of the week will be relatively calm, with cloudy skies and occasional rain showers across much of the country. However, this calm is expected to be shattered by Thursday, as Eowyn makes its presence felt.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Mike Silverstone said: “Storm Eowyn will bring a period of very unsettled, potentially disruptive, weather to the UK through Friday and into Saturday.

“The strongest gusts are likely to be felt across parts of Northern Ireland, northern England, northwestern Wales and western Scotland, where exposed sites could get gusts in excess of 80mph, which has the potential to cause impacts for those in these areas. There will also be some heavy rain, bringing some unpleasant conditions to end the week.”

The change to conditions is being caused by a powerful jet stream pushing the low pressure across the Atlantic and towards the UK, following a recent cold spell over North America, the Met Office said.

To prepare for the strong winds, the Met Office earlier advised people to prepare for a “weather bomb and to protect your property and people from injury” by checking for loose items outside their homes.

It warned people to check road conditions before driving, to be ready to amend travel plans and to prepare in advance for power cuts by gathering essential items such as torches, batteries, and mobile phone power banks.

The Met Office added: “If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore, large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

The strength of the gusts will gradually ease through Saturday from the south, the forecaster said.