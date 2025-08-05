Storm Floris live: 134mph winds hit UK and 22,000 homes remain without power as travel disruption continues
The Met Office warned flying debris could pose ‘a danger to life’, while 43,000 homes lost power in Scotland
Commuters have been told to prepare for another day of travel disruption after Storm Floris brought winds topping 100mph to the UK on Monday.
Network Rail warned that travel disruption will continue into Tuesday following “severe” impacts on Scotland’s railways - with passengers told to check their train if they are travelling north of Newcastle.
Gusts of 134mph were recorded on the summit of Cairngorm in the Scottish Highlands. On lower ground, gusts of 82mph at Wick airport in Scotland were recorded with speeds in excess of 70mph records in various parts of the country.
Engineers are working to restore power to around 22,000 properties in the north and north east of Scotland on Tuesday morning. The storm left more than 50,000 homes in Scotland without power, with the Scottish & Southern Electricity Network (SSEN) calling the storm the most damaging summer storm “in recent memory.”
The Scottish Government’s Resilience Room held a meeting on Monday night to help decide an appropriate response to the storm, which has led to power outages and delays in exam results being delivered to pupils.
Ferries and flights cancelled as Storm Floris disruption continues
The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder reports:
Half the Caledonian MacBrayne ferry routes in western Scotland are still affected by Storm Floris.
Sailings between Oban, Colonsay and Islay are cancelled for the day.
On many other links passengers are warned by the ferry operator: “Due to forecast adverse weather, sailings will be liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice.”
Many thousands of passengers experienced flight cancellations, diversions and turnbacks on Monday, with Aberdeen airport particularly badly affected.
Three planes – two on British Airways from London Heathrow and one on KLM from Amsterdam – flew to Aberdeen, tried to land but returned to their starting points because the winds were too strong. As a result, on Tuesday morning the first BA flight from Aberdeen to Heathrow and the KLM service to Amsterdam were both cancelled.
A Ryanair flight from Faro in Portugal to Aberdeen spent over half-an-hour in a holding pattern hoping to land at the northeast Scotland airport, but finally diverted to Prestwick in the southwest of the country.
Students will see exam results delayed due to storm
There will be delays to the delivery of some exam results in island communities as a result of Storm Floris, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has said.
With results due on Tuesday, the SQA said deliveries to the Outer Hebrides, Orkney and Shetland will be delayed due to the adverse weather.
The SQA said students should contact their school or college in the first instance who should be able to help them.
75 tree-related incidents on Scotland's rail network
Storm Floris has prompted mass disruption on Scotland’s railway lines.
The Scottish Government said there were 119 incidents on the rail network caused by Storm Floris on Monday, including 75 tree-related ones, and Network Rail said it is working “tirelessly” to clear routes blocked by falling trees and debris.
22,000 lose power on Tuesday morning
Engineers are working to restore power to around 22,000 properties in the north and north east of Scotland on Tuesday morning, following Storm Floris.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said it had restored power to 50,000 properties since the onset of the storm.
The company said: “Now the winds have died down and moved into the North Sea, it’s become safer for our field teams to get to faults on the network, although strong gusts are still forecast for today, and we’ll be monitoring the forecast closely.
“Our teams worked for as long as the light permitted last night, and were deployed again early this morning, with the support of helicopters to assess the network from above.”
It added: “This has been a particularly damaging storm, and we’ll be working hard to reconnect customers as safely and quickly as we can – but it will take time.”
The company said it had organised meal provision in some of the affected communities.
SSEN is the network operator for the north of Scotland.
All warnings expired
All weather warnings have now expired after Storm Floris hit the UK.
The last warning in place, a yellow wind alert for Orkney, expired at 8am.
It came after amber and yellow wind warnings across much of Scotland, northern England, northern Ireland and northern Wales were lifted at 12am.
Winds over 100mph recorded
Winds of over 100mph were recorded on Monday as Storm Floris swept across the country.
Gusts of 134mph were recorded on the summit of Cairngorm in the Scottish Highlands.
On lower ground, gusts of 82mph at Wick airport in Scotland were recorded with speeds in excess of 70mph records in various parts of the country.
Storm Floris described as ‘most damaging summer storm in recent memory’
Storm Floris has been described as the “most damaging summer storm in recent memory” after it triggered mass power cuts and travel cancellations on Monday.
The storm left more than 40,000 homes in Scotland without power, with the Scottish & Southern Electricity Network (SSEN) calling the storm the most damaging summer storm “in recent memory.”
What disruption is expected today?
More travel disruption is expected in the aftermath of Storm Floris on Tuesday.
ScotRail said suspended routes would need to be checked before they could be reopened, with disruption expected until around 4pm on Tuesday.
Caledonian Sleeper Services were cancelled on Monday night while LNER said services north of Newcastle could be delayed or cancelled on Tuesday and TransPennine Express said no services will run north of Carlisle or Newcastle before 9am.
CalMac Ferries, which operates services on Scotland’s west coast, faced disruption on Tuesday while on the roads, Traffic Scotland said the Tyne Bridge and Forth Road Bridge had reopened overnight.
Further south, the A66 in Durham and Cumbria was closed to high-sided vehicles for several hours overnight between Scotch Corner and the M6 at Penrith due to high winds.
Storm has had 'severe impact' on railways
The storm has also had a “severe impact” on railways, with a number of services cancelled and speed limits put in place on Monday and Tuesday
Edinburgh to Fife/Perth/Dundee; Perth to Dundee/Aberdeen/Inverness and the West Highland Line are among the routes that were closed at noon on Monday.
Network Rail has reported a number of storm-related incidents, including trees falling onto overhead lines at King’s Park in Glasgow, Cornton near Stirling and near Paisley, and damage to overhead wires in the Hamilton Circle area.
Flying debris from gardens interfered with overhead wires causing many train routes to be shut down, including Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh.
“We get all sorts of strange items blown onto tracks during very windy weather.,” Network Rail posted on X with an angry face emoji.
“Here's a garden gazebo - complete with lights - on the railway in #Huyton, Merseyside. Always tie down large items if you live near the railway - they can disrupt train services.”
