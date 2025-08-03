Storm Floris – latest: Fresh ‘danger to life’ warning as UK to be blasted by winds up to 85mph
The Met Office has warned flying debris poses a severe risk
The Met office has issued fresh warnings over Storm Floris, which is set to buffet the UK with winds of up to 85 miles per hour.
The forecaster has issued an amber wind warning across much of Scotland between 10am and 10pm on Monday. That is in addition to a yellow wind warning already in place for most of Monday across northern England.
Storm Floris, the sixth named storm of the 2024/25 season, is expected to bring “unusually strong” winds of between 80mph and 90mph to parts of Scotland.
As the storm hits the mainland, the forecaster warned flying debris could pose “a danger to life”. It said people should avoid open their doors as much as possible.
Met Office chief meteorologist Dan Suri said: “Much of Scotland is likely to see gusts of 50-70mph with more than 80mph on some exposed coasts, hills and bridges.
“Western coastal areas will see the highest gusts late morning, with the strongest winds transferring to northeastern Scotland by late afternoon.
“Across the wider yellow warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph, with 60mph likely at higher elevations and around some exposed coasts.”
UK 5 day weather forecast
Today:
Rain will continue to move southeast today, with patchy rain lingering across southern England into the evening. Skies brightening from the northwest elsewhere, with a few heavy showers developing. Feeling pleasantly warm in the sunshine, but fresher from the northwest.
Tonight:
Drizzle clearing the south, otherwise dry with clear spells. Then locally heavy rain and strengthening winds arrive in the northwest through the early hours as Storm Floris arrives.
Monday:
Storm Floris brings unseasonably strong winds during Monday, accompanied by heavy rain at first, especially in the north. Turning drier from the west later with sunny spells, though still windy.
Tuesday to Thursday:
A bright and breezy day on Tuesday with isolated showers, but drier and warmer on Wednesday with lighter winds. Generally cloudier again on Thursday with outbreaks of rain for some.
Mapped: Fresh amber warning in place across much of Scotland
The Met Office has issued an amber wind warning across much of Scotland between 10am and 10pm on Monday, as well as a yellow wind warning across northern England between 6am and midnight.
Storm Floris, the sixth named storm of the 2024/25 season, will is expected to bring "unusually strong" winds of between 80mph and 90mph to parts of Scotland.
The forecaster said those living in affected areas should only “open internal doors as needed, and close them behind you”.
Only open doors when necessary, Met Office warns
Britons should only open their doors when necessary during Storm Floris, the Met Office warned.
Storm Floris, the sixth named storm of the 2024/25 season, will is expected to bring "unusually strong" winds of between 80mph and 90mph, to the UK.
The forecaster said those living in affected areas should only “open internal doors as needed, and close them behind you”.
Storm Floris map shows where heavy rain and up to 85mph winds are set to hit the UK
The UK is bracing for Storm Floris to hit on Monday, with northern England and Scotland set to be hit the hardest, with possible winds of up to 85mph.
The Met Office has issued both yellow and amber wind warnings. The yellow warning covers Northern Ireland, north Wales, northern England, and parts of, where harsh winds are expected along the coasts.
The meteorological body has also issued an amber warning for the northern Scottish mainland, where the hardest winds stand to pose a ‘danger to life.’
The yellow warning will be in force from 6am on Monday until midnight. Meanwhile, the amber warning will remain in effect from 10am to 10pm.
Storm Floris map: Met Office reveals where amber warning weather will hit UK
Fresh danger to life’warning as UK to be blasted by winds up to 85mph
Storm Floris could pose a danger to life as the UK is set to be battered by winds of up to 85mph next week, the Met Office warned.
The forecaster issued an amber wind warning across much of Scotland between 10am and 10pm on Monday, as well as a yellow wind warning across northern England between 6am and midnight.
Storm Floris, the sixth named storm of the 2024/25 season, will is expected to bring "unusually strong" winds of between 80mph and 90mph to parts of Scotland.
