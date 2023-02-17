For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first named storm of the year is set to batter parts of the UK with 75mph winds on Friday.

Parts of Scotland and north-east England have been warned to brace for disruption from high winds and rain as Storm Otto approaches the UK.

The storm was named by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) and will move east across the far north of the UK from the early hours of Friday morning, bringing gusts in excess of 75mph.

The Met Office has said the high winds will mean travel disruption and possible damage to buildings in places and warned the drivers of high-sided vehicles to be careful.

It said there is also a danger of large waves on the North Sea coast “as well as a chance of some damage to buildings and infrastructure”.

Yellow weather warnings for wind have been issued for the whole of Scotland and a stretch of north and north-east England running from Sheffield to the Scottish border.

Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for Friday (Met Office)

The detailed warning for Scotland explains that there could be “injuries and danger to life from flying debris” and “some damage to building, such as tiles blown from roofs”.

The warning for Scotland runs from 3am to 3pm Friday and the north-east England warning is from 5am to 2pm.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said: “Storm Otto will bring high winds and rain to the UK, with some northern parts of Scotland and the north-east of England likely to get the strongest gusts of wind, possibly in excess of 75mph. Warnings have been issued and could be updated as Storm Otto develops.

“There’s a chance of travel disruption and high-sided vehicles could be particularly prone to disrupted plans in this set-up.

“There’s associated rain with Storm Otto, with 40-50mm of rain likely to fall over parts of western Scotland.”

The Met Office warned there is a danger of large waves on the North Sea coast (PA Wire)

Scotrail said on Twitter: “With very windy weather on the way, if you live by the railway please secure your garden furniture and items such as trampolines, to avoid them blowing onto tracks and disrupting services.”

Denmark is expected to bear the brunt of the storm on Friday afternoon, leading the Danes to name the system, which has now been adopted by the Met Office in line with the international storm-naming arrangements.

Otto is the first named storm to directly impact the UK this storm-naming season, which began in September.

The first storm named by the Met Office, or the Irish and Dutch weather services this season will still be Storm Antoni, in accordance with the 2022/23 storm name list.

MET OFFICE OUTLOOK

Thursday Evening:

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading east to most areas, turning more showery in the northwest later. Becoming windy, especially so across Scotland with severe gales later.

Friday:

Mild with occasional rain or drizzle in central and southern parts. Sunny spells and showers further north. Severe gales for parts of Scotland and northern England easing from the west.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Rain and hill snow clears Scotland early Saturday, leaving sunny spells and isolated few wintry showers. Cloudier elsewhere, with rain at times. Further rain or showers Sunday and Monday. Mild.