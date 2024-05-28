Fresh thunderstorm warnings issued across UK as huge downpours expected

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Fresh thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of the UK in what threatens to be a wet start to the week for many following bank holiday Monday.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, the Met Office warned.

Up to 30mm of rain may fall in the worst affected areas, with a slight chance of power cuts and possible disruption to rail and bus journeys.

Three yellow warnings for thunderstorms are in force for most of Tuesday, covering parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland, North East England and the East of England.

A thunderstorm warning is also in place in Scotland from 10am until 7pm.

The Met Office said Tuesday would start bright for many across northern and eastern parts of the UK, with cloudier skies and outbreaks of rain elsewhere.

That cloud and rain was forecast to spread northeastwards as the day progressed, with a chance of heavy and “thundery showers”.

Map shows where warnings are in place for Tuesday ( Met Office )

Highs of 15C were forecast for London and Cardiff, with slightly cooler conditions expected in the north.

Liverpool and Newcastle were forecast to record highs of 13C and 14C respectively.

Scattered heavy showers were possible going into the evening and overnight it was expected to remain mostly cloudy with the risk of further showers, “though these mainly focussed across northern and western areas.”

Looking ahead to Wednesday, the Met Office said the general outlook suggested a brighter day, though there would be a mix of sunshine and showers.

“Some of the showers will be heavy with the risk of hail and thunder,” the weather service added.