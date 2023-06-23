For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A heat health alert has been issued for parts of England this weekend as temperatures could skyrocket to more than 30C.

The Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have put out a yellow heat warning for three days starting at 9am on Friday to 9am Monday as scorching weather is on the way.

It covers seven areas of England, including the East and West Midlands, North East, South East, South West, Yorkshire and The Humber, the East of England and London.

Temperatures are expected to top 30C by Saturday in a number of places across the country.

The warning is in place to inform people that the rise in temperature could impact their health and cause them to become unwell.

It warns that deaths may be likely because of the rise in temperatures, especially among people over the age of 65 or those living with a health condition.

It advises people to stay out of the sun if possible between the hours of 11am and 3pm, and if they do need to go outside, to take precautions such as wearing hats and suncream, and drinking plenty of water.

Temperatures will skyrocket over the Glastonbury Festival weekend (Picture: Adam White) (Adam White)

“Recent warm daytime temperatures are expected to rise further from Friday, with temperatures at night becoming warm and feeling humid,” the UKHSA and Met Office said in a joint statement.

It added that “significant impacts are possible across the health and social care sector” because it’s expected to get so hot.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “This heat-health alert means that in the coming days we are likely to experience another sustained period of hot weather, so it’s important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.

“Forecasted temperatures this week could primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions.

Those heading out over the weekend are urged to take precautions including wearing suncream and taking lots of water (Picture: istock) (istock)

“If you have friends, family or neighbours who are more vulnerable, it is important to check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.”

The UKHSA and Met Office also shared actions that can be taken and tips on how to stay as cool as possible when outside temperatures get very high.

They include checking in on family and friends who are at higher risk and asking them to do the same for you if you fall into that category.

It’s also advised that you get to know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and what to do if you see them in yourself or someone else.

Keep your home as cool as possible by closing windows and curtains in rooms facing the sun.

If you have to go out, cover up as much as possible while still keeping cool, where a hat, sunglasses and suncream and always have water with you to drink regularly. Stay in the shade where possible, and limit how much alcohol you drink.

If you are doing physical activity outside, choose to do it at cooler periods of the day such as first thing in the morning or in the evening.