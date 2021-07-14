Explained: What is a heatwave?

Britons are expected to enjoy a hot spell as the coronavirus lockdown comes to an end, with forecasters predicting temperatures as high as 29C.

Many areas will bask in dry, sunny weather as the mercury rises to the mid to high 20s by the weekend before most social-distancing restrictions are lifted on 19 July.

But what is a heatwave and can the prolonged warm weather forecast be classed as one? Here’s everything you need to know:

What is a heatwave?

The Met Office defines a heatwave as “an extended period of hot weather relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of year, which may be accompanied by high humidity”.

The UK experiences occasional heatwaves but these are of a lesser frequency and intensity of those seen elsewhere around the world.

A record was broken in summer 2019 with a maximum temperature of 38.7C recorded at Cambridge University Botanic Garden on the 25 July.

In the UK, hot weather can only be classed as a heatwave if it meets a daily maximum temperature consistently for three days in a row.

This threshold temperature varies across different parts of the UK:

25C – Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and most of northern and south west England

26C – Lincolnshire across to Cheshire and down to Dorset

27C – Midlands, East Anglia and the Home Counties

28C – London

Why do heatwaves happen?

Heatwaves are most common in summer when high pressure develops across an area for a prolonged period of time such as days or weeks.

They can occur in the UK due to the location of the jet stream, which is usually to the north of the UK in the summer.

This can allow high pressure to develop over the UK resulting in persistent dry and settled weather.

Are heatwaves linked to climate change?

Heatwaves are extreme weather events, but research shows climate change is making these events more likely, according to the Met Office.

The national weather service says heatwaves are 30 times more likely to occur now than before the industrial revolution because of the higher concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Heatwaves are predicted to become even more frequent, perhaps occurring as regularly as every other year by the 2050s.

How to stay safe in a heatwave:

In England, there are on average 2,000 heat-related deaths every year.

For some people – especially older people, young children and those with underlying health conditions, as well as those who can’t adapt their behaviour to keep cool or who are exposed to high levels of heat because of where they live or work – the summer heat can bring real health risks.

The main health risks posed by a heatwave are:

Dehydration (not drinking enough water)

Overheating, which can make symptoms worse for people who have heart of breathing problems

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke

It can also place a strain on water and energy utilities, road and rail transport and the health and fire services.

Met Office advice for how to stay safe in a heatwave: