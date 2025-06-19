UK set for first tropical night of the year as 33C heatwave approaches

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK could see its first tropical night of the year as the country is expected to enter a heatwave by the end of this week.

The hot spell is set to peak on Saturday, where temperatures could hit 33C in the south east, while remaining generally warm across the UK with highs of 26C in Manchester and 25C in Edinburgh. The Met Office predicts hazy sunshine with isolated showers and possible thunder.

But as temperatures are set to remain high into Sunday, it’s possible the UK could see its first tropical night of the year on Friday night, in which overnight temperatures do not drop below 20C.

Tropical nights are expected to become more common in the UK during the summer months, particularly for parts of south-east England, as the Met Office revealed that UK heatwaves could become longer and hotter due to escalating climate trends.

open image in gallery Temperatures could stay above 20C for the UK's first tropical night of the year ( Met Office )

Scientists have said that the chance of temperatures exceeding 40C in the UK is accelerating at a rapid pace due to climate change after the forecaster marked the sunniest and driest spring on record. Senior scientist at the Met Office, Dr Gillian Kay, recently published a new report underscoring the need for organisations to prepare for new heat extremes in the near future.

Dr Kay said: "The chance of exceeding 40C has been rapidly increasing, and it is now over 20 times more likely than it was in the 1960s. Because our climate continues to warm, we can expect the chance to keep rising. We estimate a 50-50 chance of seeing a 40°C day again in the next 12 years. We also found that temperatures several degrees higher than we saw in July 2022 are possible in today’s climate.”

Yellow heat-health alerts have been put in place by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for all regions of England except the north east and north west. These came into force at midday on Wednesday and will last until 6pm on Sunday.

open image in gallery Hot weather is expected throughout the weekend with Britons warned to stay hydrated and keep cool ( Met Office )

The health body’s alert suggests that health and social care services may be significantly impacted by high temperatures, with a rise in deaths possible among those aged 65 and above and people with health conditions. Younger age groups may also be impacted, as the service predicted a “likely increase in demand for health services”.

Temperatures in care settings may exceed the recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment and impact workforces.

Thursday

Cloud and patchy light rain across Scotland will steadily clear northwards. Elsewhere dry with sunny spells, but the odd shower possible in the far southwest later. Breezier, especially in the southwest, but still very warm.

A fine evening but turning cloudier with the odd shower in the southwest by dawn, most places remaining dry. Very mild and muggy in the west, with a strengthening breeze.

Friday

Very warm, dry and sunny once again. Isolated showers possible across northern Scotland and southwest England, isolated thunder possible in the southwest. Breezy along southern and eastern coasts.

Saturday to Monday

Hazy sunshine on Saturday with isolated showers, perhaps thundery. Occasional bright spells on Sunday with cloudier skies arriving into Monday. Feeling warm to start then turning fresher from Sunday.