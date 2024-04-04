For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Met Office has warned parts of the UK to brace for snow, days before Britons bask in temperatures hotter than Spain at the weekend.

Temperatures will soar to 20C in parts of the country on Saturday, including in Norwich, Cambridge, Hull and London, while Madrid is forecast to be 17C.

The Met Office said there will be outbreaks of rain in the west and northeast of England, but Britain will mostly see dry and warm temperatures to kickstart the weekend.

However, the forecaster warned parts of the UK will see snow ahead of Saturday, with a yellow weather warning in Scotland covering Glasgow and Edinburgh on Friday.

A yellow alert has also been issued in Scotland for rain, while eastern parts of the UK - stretching from Glasgow to Penzance - have been warned of strong winds on Saturday.

Parts of England, including Norwich, Cambridge and Hull, will see temperatures as high as 20C ( Met Office )

On Thursday, Britons can expect some heavy showers across England and Wales, with windy weather arriving from the southwest.

On Friday the rain will begin to clear, though it will linger across parts of the north, while warm sunshine develops across England and Wales.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said Saturday is likely to be the hottest day of the year so far. It will be the first time temperatures have reached 20C this year.

The Met Office has issued a warning for snow ( Met Office )

“On Friday, we're already starting to see that warmer air coming in from the south, so temperatures rising likely to get into the mid to high teens across many parts of England and Wales and even across Scotland and Northern Ireland,” he added.

“Temperatures will rise higher than they have been through the start of the week. As we go through Friday night we see another wave of wet weather pushing its way up from the south.”

The Met Office forecast for Sunday reads: “Very windy, with gales in places. Another day of sunshine and blustery showers. Some more general rain possible on Monday.”

More follows.