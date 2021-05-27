Soaring temperatures are forecast across the UK over the bank holiday weekend, with the mercury climbing as high as 25C in London and southeast England.

Much of the country is expected to remain dry and bright as high pressure dominates Britain, the Met Office has said.

Showers could develop in southern and central parts of the UK on Saturday morning but they are expected to clear, leaving a largely dry and fine weekend.

Grahame Madge, a Met Office spokesperson, said: "There may be some wetter periods on Saturday morning, with quite heavy showers in southern and central parts of England.

"But after that, pretty much across the whole of the UK will have clear conditions, very settled fine weather."

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 23 or 24C across large parts of the UK and even 25C on Monday.

The warmest areas will be in London and across southeast and central England, but areas in the northwest should also see higher temperatures.

"Pretty much the whole of England will see temperatures getting to 20 and above, with highs of 25 on Monday around London and the southeast,” Mr Madge said.

He added although temperatures would not reach heatwave levels, the weekend would "feel appreciable warmer and drier".

"Given the month that we've had, I'm sure people will want to make the most of the weather in whatever way they can or are able to do so."

The fine and warm weather is expected to continue into next week.

"The good news is that there doesn't seem to be any change on the horizon as far as we can see," Mr Madge continued.

"Good, settled weather will continue into the early part of next week at least."