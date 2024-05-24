Bank Holiday: What will the weather be like in the UK this weekend?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

For those looking forward to the Bank Holiday weekend, it is only set to look brighter as the weather forecast promises sunshine and balmy temperatures to kick in.

The Met Office predicts highs of 22C for Saturday, with mainly dry conditions and the sun shining across the UK.

Britons in the south of the country, especially around London, Kent and Surrey, are set to bask in the heat while Glasgow and Fort William can expect moderately warm temperatures of 17C.

Londoners are due to experience a heat of 21C throughout the afternoon, while Wales and Ireland can expect slightly cloudier conditions but temperatures still hitting the late teens.

Yet those hoping for a full weekend of beer gardens and barbeques may be disappointed, with rain due to set in for Sunday and Monday.

Saturday’s weather is likely to be perfect for picnics and barbques ( Getty Images )

Highs of 21C are expected in London on Saturday afternoon ( Met Office )

From early in the morning, rain is expected to hit the country and remain unpredictable, with sunshine intermittently interrupted by showers and rain.

Northern Ireland and Scotland can expect a dreary morning, with rain continuing to fall throughout the day and into the evening, with patchy rain reaching the south-west coast.

Monday will also be a wet start for many, with rain pushing northeast and some areas expecting heavy thundery showers.

In their forecast for the next five days, the Met Office says: “Rain pushing northeast on Sunday, with heavy thundery showers for some. Heavy showers in the northeast on Monday, but drier in the southwest. Remaining unsettled into Tuesday.”

This follows days of dramatic rainfall which saw an amber weather warning issued across parts of north Wales and northwest England, with flood warnings issued.

Rain is expected to hit the UK on Sunday and Monday (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

On Wednesday afternoon, a 10-year-old schoolgirl was killed in a mudslide in North Yorkshire, while taking part in an outdoor education forest walk. Mountain rescuers battled to save Leah Harrison amid heavy rain after the “happy, bubbly, go-lucky little girl” was killed.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway explained: “The Bank Holiday weekend will see some sunny spells and it will feel quite pleasant in the sunshine for many on Saturday in particular.”

“Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday will likely see a return to sunshine and showers.

“Low pressure to the west is likely to push fronts into the UK on Sunday, these tending to break up and turn more showery in nature as they do so.

“We are likely to see some heavy, possibly thundery showers on both days, but there should still be some dry spells in between, and in any sunshine it will feel pleasantly warm.”