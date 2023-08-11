For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More rains and thunderstorms are set to lash the UK in the next few days after a brief respite, the latest Met Office forecast has said.

A spell of balmy weather was broken earlier this week by 28C heat as Britons experienced overall sunny weather on Thursday. Several areas recorded temperatures close to 25C, with Wellesbourne in Warwickshire recording the highest temperature of 28.4C.

This was the first time since 8 July that temperatures had reached these levels as the UK has been battered by rainfall and gloomy weather throughout last month.

The sunny respite, however, will be short-lived as rain and thunder are set to make a comeback as per the Met Office that has predicted clouds and wind to become dominant over the weekend.

Although Friday is expected to be a largely bright day, some scattered showers can be expected, the forecast said, with temperatures going lower than the highs of 20s experienced a day before.

Overnight, cloud and winds will increase from the northwest later, with spells of showery rain arriving subsequently, according to the Met Office.

On Saturday, Britons can expect a breezy day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, which will be most frequent and heaviest in the north with thunder possible.

While the temperature is largely expected to be close to normal for this time of the year on Sunday, a cooler westerly breeze will soon take over in the coming days, the forecaster said.

This change is weather is due to a low-pressure system becoming dominant in the coming days.

While the next week is expected to largely be mixed, the long-range forecast shows another possibility of hotter temperatures returning by the end of next week.

The Met Office said temperatures are likely to “gradually increase through the week, with a chance of it becoming very warm or even hot, and likely humid in the south by the weekend.”