Plenty of dry and fine weather is expected in the coming days, with the hottest temperatures arriving over the weekend, the Met Office said.

Wednesday is forecast to be mainly dry and warmer than recent days across much of the UK.

Most of the country is set to see a sunny start, with some clouds and scattered showers along the east coast which are set to clear throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to hit 23-25C across the south and south east of England, with London forecast to hit 25C. In Scotland and Northern Ireland highs are expected to reach 22C in Belfast and 21C in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Overnight, Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England are expected to see cloudier weather with the odd patch of drizzle and temperatures in the mid-teens.

Thursday is set to see a cloudy start for most areas across the country, with some drizzle in the west, and brighter sunny weather later in the day.

The hot and sunny weather is set to move in on Friday and remain in place across much of the country throughout the weekend.

Met Office Meteorologist Mark Wilson said: “If it’s the dry, fine and sunny weather you like, there’s good news on the horizon”.

He said that with the jet stream “way to the north” high pressure would dominate across the UK heading into the weekend bringing sunshine and skyrocketing temperatures.

“With that, we see dry weather, plenty of sunshine and temperatures will really start to respond to that sunshine as well,” he said.

He added that by Sunday “we could see temperatures into the high 20s, possibly squeezing a 30C towards the south”.

London is forecast to see temperatures rising to 29C on Saturday and Sunday, with similar highs of 27C and 28C in Cardiff, and highs of 23C over the weekend in Edinburgh.

As the hot, dry weather moves in, however, pollen levels are expected to be high to very high across much of the UK as grass pollen and spores are in peak season, and weed pollen is at medium risk.

If you suffer from allergies, take note and plan accordingly, avoiding exposure to pollen by remaining indoors where possible, or having antihistamines at the ready.