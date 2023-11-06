For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK is set to have another unsettled week with more showers forecasted by the Met Office, as large parts of the country are still recovering from the impact of Storm Ciarán.

Over the weekend, parts of the UK saw some continued showers but lighter than last week’s rainfall which led to widespread flooding and travel chaos.

On Monday, a mix of sunshine and showers is expected with rainfall getting heavier in the west as the day progresses.

The Met Office said the week will get a chilly start early fog occupying the northern areas, which will soon clear to leave way for some sunshine.

Eastern areas are expected to see a fine day but showers can get thundery and widespread in the west, while south will remain breezy.

“For most places, it is a dry day with reasonable sunshine around – even though those showers are quite heavy they will move quite quickly and not hang around for very long.” Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said.

The temperatures are expected to be around 12C-13C, the average for this time of the year. However, northern areas could see the mercury dipping further to low single digits.

A similar mix of sunshine and showers is expected again on Tuesday. But in the week ahead, a band of rain is expected which can intensify the showers.

“The one thing that is an area that we are keeping an eye on is that there is a further band of rain that pushes across the whole of the UK on Wednesday,” Mr Partridge said.

“It will see wet and windy weather on Wednesday moving across all parts of the UK, with some locally heavy rain.”

“By then we would have had three solid days where river levels could have recovered so hopefully by then things will not be quite as sensitive as they are now,” Mr Partridge added.