Britons to bask in three days of sunny weather as temperatures soar to 26C

Temperatures are set to soar across the UK this week with up to three days of “bright and sunny conditions”.

After rainy weather and storms last week, temperatures of up to 26 degrees celsius are expected in southern England this week, while sunshine is expected for five consecutive days.

The warmest weather is expected on the weekend with temperatures steadily climbing throughout the week.

Temperatures on Saturday could be reach up to 26 degrees celsius- perfect for a walk in the park ( PA Archive )

“The weather will continue to warm up over the next few days, with bright and sunny conditions for many,” the Met Office reported.

“High pressure is set to dominate, with temperatures continuing to rise. Highs of 24°C are possible tomorrow (Thursday) and could reach up to 26°C in the south on Saturday.”

The hot weather will be welcome for many Britons after the spate of rainy conditions last month.

However, the Met Office cautioned that with warm weather comes an increase in UV levels, which are set to reach “moderate to high across the UK” in the coming days, particularly in the south.

But alas, the poor conditions are set to return to a more “unsettled pattern” next week.

From 13 May, thunderstorms are likely and the rain is forecast to return. It is still due to be quite warm - around 20 degrees celsius - but this then lowers throughout the week.

By Thursday next week, the temperature is expected to have dropped to 17 degrees celsius.

“Rain and showers will start to move in from the west, due to a developing low from the Atlantic,” the Met Office added.

Deputy chief meteorologist Tony Wisson said: “Many places will start fine and warm on Sunday, though it is likely to become cloudier from the west or southwest during the day. This will be accompanied by scattered showers, which could be heavy with thunder.

“On Monday we’re likely to see more widespread and longer-lived spells of rain, some of which will be heavy and thundery. This will also lead to a much cooler feel to the day.”

UK 5-day forecast

This Evening and Tonight:

A dry evening for the bulk of the country with clear spells and light winds overnight allowing mist and fog to return. Cloudy and breezy with occasional rain across parts of Scotland, and initially Northern Ireland.

Thursday:

A largely fine and dry day for much of the country and feeling warm in the sunshine. Rain across Scotland in the morning, but becoming mostly dry by the evening.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Staying mostly dry and fine with sunny spells, and feeling increasingly very warm. Western areas will turn cloudier on Sunday, with some showers developing later.