Large parts of the UK are hit by heavy rains and thunderstorms with more rainfall expected in the coming days, according to the Met Office forecast.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue on Tuesday with an overnight yellow weather warning for heavy rains and flooding in place for northern regions.

In the last few days, Britons have been battered by heavy showers, prompting flash floods in several parts as cars were seen stranded on water-logged roads.

Many motorists had to abandon their cars and some others were rescued due to deep water in parts of the country.

The Met Office forecast shows showers are set to continue for next five days.

Tuesday is expected to see longer sunny spells, according to the Met Office as rain clears from the southeast during the morning. However, it will be mixed with showers for large parts, perhaps with thunder and hail, most frequent in the north.

Temperatures are expected to stay near average with highs of 24C in eastern England.

Showers are expected to reduce by the end of the day, leaving most places dry with clear spells, the forecaster says. However some showers will linger across the north and west leaving it a bit cold.

Overall the weather is expected to feel a little fresher than Monday night, the forecaster says.

According to the long-range forecast, the respite from rain is not expected very soon as the outlook for this week indicates a continuation of unsettled conditions across the UK.

Thursday is likely to be the brighter day of the week, with more rain on Friday, the Met Office said.

Sunny spells are predicted but they will be interspersed with showers throughout the week with some showers potentially becoming torrential and accompanied by thunderstorms, raising concerns of more flooding.

Temperatures during this period are forecasted to hover around the seasonal average. The continued downpour is keeping the temperatures down in what was expected to be a hot July after the record-breaking heat in June.

The Met Office predicts temperatures to climb up to “above average” by the end of the month and the beginning of July.