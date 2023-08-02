For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Met Office has issued yellow alerts for storms and strong winds that are expected to impact several regions across the UK as wet and windy weather persists.

A yellow alert for storms stretching from London to Manchester and covering much of the Midlands and Wales has been issued for Wednesday. This warning will be in effect from 9am to 7pm BST.

The storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and slow-moving thunderstorms, leading to potential rainfall accumulation of 20-25mm within an hour. Some locations may see in excess of 40mm in a 2-3-hour period.

Another yellow alert has been issued in southern England for “unseasonably windy weather” between 4am and 6pm on Wednesday, leading to some disruption to travel and outdoor activities.

Gusts of up to 80km/h are likely in some coastal areas of the English Channel, with the most exposed locations in the far southwest possibly experiencing gusts of 89-97km/h.

“An unseasonably deep area of low pressure for the time of year will move into Ireland during the early hours of Wednesday then continue across Wales and England during Wednesday daytime,” Met Office Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri said.

“Heavy rain associated with this low [pressure] will affect large parts of the UK tonight and on Wednesday, some of the heaviest rain occurring on Wednesday over central parts of England and Wales where some locations could see 40mm of rain in just a few hours from thundery downpours.”

“This deep low will also bring high winds into the UK on Wednesday, especially the south. Gusts of up to 60mph [97km/h] are possible in the very far southwest early on Wednesday whilst further along the south coast the highest gusts will be during Wednesday daytime.”

Last month marked the UK’s sixth wettest July on record and the wettest in Northern Ireland’s history, with the UK averaging 140.1mm of rain across the month.

Areas in England further set new rainfall records, including Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Merseyside, which all experienced their wettest July since records began in 1836.