Blustery wet, frosty and windy weather is expected this weekend as we head firmly into dark and cold November.

Occasional sunshine and showers are likely for Wednesday and Thursday, with rain and potentially heavy showers later on today along the coast.

Inland parts of the UK will mostly remain dry throughout Tuesday, while there could potentially be heavy showers in a few areas, with odd ones developing inland by the afternoon.

Breezier conditions are also expected in the northeast. As the evening continues, showers will become more restricted to coastal areas in the south, but may still be occasionally heavy. Patchy frost is also expected in the north and windy weather in the east.

On Thursday, the southwest and southeast will remain largely wet with plenty of showers, which are expected to ease during the day.

Many areas will continue to stay dry but chilly, with some sunny spells. Eastern coastal areas can expect some windy weather and there’ll be rain in the far north later in the day.

As the weekend begins, most parts of the UK will start off with frost and fog, on Friday but there may be some patchy rain in the north.

Strong winds and rain are likely in many areas on Saturday, but things will turn brighter again come Sunday.