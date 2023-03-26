For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK is set for a cold, frosty and rainy start to the week as temperatures plunge below zero.

The cold air currently in Scotland will start to move to the south of the UK on Sunday, leading to colder temperatures and wintry showers later tonight and into the early part of next week.

This will lead to a cold and frosty start for many people on Monday, with temperatures overnight potentially plunging below zero.

Temperatures could plunge below zero in the early hours of Monday morning (Met Office)

However this should later clear and lead to some sunshine in the morning, and for many a dry and sunny day, according to the BBC Weather forecast.

A cold weather front is expected to move in from over the Atlantic on Tuesday bringing lower temperatures, heavy rain and potentially snow in the hills of northern Scotland.

The heavy rain is likely to continue in many areas on Wednesday, however temperatures will start to feel milder.

The milder temperatures will continue into Thursday with some sunny spells, but there is still the potential for heavy rain.

On Friday, the downpours will continue in most of the UK, but Scotland may well avoid some of the worst of the heavy rain.

The temperature is likely to dip back down again next Saturday and Sunday, with further expected rain and wind.

BBC weather presenter Alina Jenkins said: “To sum it up really we’ve got a cold, frosty, sunny, start to the new week, but then things will turn increasingly wet and windy as the week wears on.

“Rain for most of us on most days, but for a time, those temperatures will be feeling very mild.”

Met Office five day forecast

Sunday:

Wintry showers for north and east Scotland and spreading down coastal eastern England. Mostly dry elsewhere with clear spells and a widespread frost, particularly in the north.

Monday:

A few showers feeding across the coasts of east Scotland and east England but mostly dry with good sunny spells. Light winds and feeling pleasant despite colder air.

Tuesday to Thursday:

Fine in the east at first Tuesday, with rain moving from the west, then unsettled and milder with further bands of rain, showers and windy at times.