The UK is set for the hottest day of the year so far as warmer weather finally arrives after weeks of downpours and strong winds.

Clear skies and sunshine are expected in most parts of the country after a gloomy first half of April, the Met Office said in its latest forecast.

Temperatures are expected to peak at 20C in Kinlochewe, Scotland on Tuesday, just below the UK’s highest temperature of 2023 so far.

Tuesday is set to be warm and sunny day in most areas (Met Office)

Sunny conditions are expected to continue for much of the rest of the week, a dramatic turnaround following the 96mph winds brought by Storm Noa last week.

Below, we take a closer look at the warmest conditions coming up for each region of the UK.

Scotland

Scotland is set for plenty of sunshine before the weekend, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures will peak at 20C on Tuesday in Kinlochewe in the Scottish Highlands, with temperatures staying at 18C on Wednesday and Thursday, before gradually cooling down.

The cities are due to be slightly less hot but still warm, with Glasgow hitting 14C on Wednesday and Friday and set to experience a fair bit of sunny weather.

A high of 20.2C has already been recorded in Kinlochewe, Scotland on Monday, the UK’s highest temperature of 2023 so far, and temperatures are expected to peak at 20C there again this week (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland is similarly expecting warm weather on Friday, with temperatures expected to reach 15C, according to The Weather Channel.

Over the last weekend, temperatures in Northern Ireland reached 18C, making Sunday the warmest day of the year there so far.

Wales

Tuesday will be the hottest day for the Welsh in the near future. The Met Office predicted “a fine and dry day with plenty of sunny spells”, adding: “Feeling pleasant in the sunshine and in any shelter though rather breezy, especially across the hills.” The temperature could reach 16C.

Wednesday and Thursday will still be warm, with temperatures only dropping by a degree or two after Tuesday.

Wednesday will be warm on Wales as well as many other areas of the UK (Met Office)

London and South East England

Londoners and those in the South East will enjoy temperatures of up to 15C on Wednesday.

The Met Office has forecasted: “A cloudy morning but turning sunny into the early afternoon as clouds lift and clear to the west in brisk easterly winds.”

The sunshine and relatively warm weather will continue into Thursday.

South West England

Those in the South West will similarly enjoy a warm Wednesday, with temperatures due to reach 15 C.

And the sunshine is set to continue into Thursday. Tuesday is also expected to be sunny and relatively warm.

Temperatures will cool slightly on Thursday but remain relatively warm, especially in the South West of England (Met Office)

North West England

Those in the North West can expect maximum temperatures of 16C on Tuesday.

The Met Office added: “A fine and dry day with a good deal of sunshine once any cloud in the east has cleared through the morning. A warm day, though cooler later in the strengthening breeze.”

North East England

While not quite as warm as the North West, with temperatures peaking at 13C over the next few days, BBC Weather is predicting pure sunshine.

“Sunny and a gentle breeze” is the forecaster’s outlook for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.