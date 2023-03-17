For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK is bracing itself for another wet and rainy day, although there is some good news for those who have grown tired of the cold snap.

According to the latest forecast, the cold weather is set to turn milder in the coming days, with temperatures around average for northern Scotland, but across the rest of the UK, it’s set to be above average.

There is no yellow warning in place currently from the Met Office.

On Friday, early cloud and rain is expected over parts of eastern, southern and central England, slowly clearing as the day progresses.

Northern Scotland is expected to remain cloudy with rain at times. Despite the rainy weather, it is set to be mild and breezy with sunny spells and showers throughout most of the UK.

During the weekend, sunny spells and heavy showers are expected in the south on Saturday, while rain is expected in the north. Sunday is expected to be mostly dry before rain spreads eastward later in the day, and across all areas on Monday.

As we move into the latter part of next week, initial cloud and rain is expected to clear northeastwards on Tuesday, with sunny spells interspersed with showers, these perhaps heavy at times, especially in the north. Further cloud and rain may then spread from the west later in the week, with locally strong winds possible with low risk of coastal gales.

The rest of the period will likely be characterised by continued unsettled weather, with cyclonic conditions expected to dominate initially, bringing rain and showers, these heavy at times. The west will see the most precipitation, with the east staying comparatively drier.

There may be brief, widely cold spells, however, temperatures will generally be normal to mild. There is also a chance of wintry showers returning at times in the north, although precipitation totals are expected to be lower than in the south.

Despite the continued unsettled weather, there is some respite in sight for those hoping for milder conditions. With temperatures set to rise and the promise of some sunny spells, the outlook for the UK is looking a little brighter in the days to come.