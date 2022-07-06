Britain is set to be hotter than Monaco this weekend before temperatures rise even higher next week.

After chilly mornings at the start of this week, the weather is expected to heat up leading to temperatures above 25C from Wednesday and 28C by Saturday.

And the forecast will be even hotter in the second week of July, with the Met Office expecting highs of 30C.

The country will heat up over the coming days, as Thursday is set to see 24C in the south, with bouts of rain for the far north and the northwest.

The mercury is expected to climb up again on Friday with highs of 26C, with a few sparse showers of light rain to fall in the north.

Sunday will be the hottest day this week for most of the country (Met Office )

Met Office metereologist Clare Nasir said high pressure is “firmly in charge” this weekend and will “extend across much of the country”.

She said there is “always a chance of rain across the far north but it will warm up further across more central and southern areas of the country,” adding: “Helped with some sunshine, temperatures by Friday could reach around 27C.”

Britons have been enjoying hot spells this summer (PA)

While the heat is certainly building, this weekend will not quite hit 30C, according to Met forecaster Oli Claydon.

He said Saturday will see highs of 27C in parts of the south, though the north will remain a “a degree or so cooler due to greater influence from cloud”.

Sunday will be slightly warmer at 28C, prepping Brits for a sweltering Monday when the temperature will hit 30C, though Mr Claydon noted this will “not be widespread”.

Tuesday will see the peak of high temperature as 30C will be “more widely spread”.

The balmy weather is thanks to “homegrown heat” the forecaster added, allowing the north of the country to also benefit from the rising mercury.

UK Met 5-day Forecast

Tonight:

Variable, often large amounts of cloud with the best of any clear skies in the south and east. Some patchy light rain possible in places. Mild especially in the south.

Thursday:

Some patchy rain for the far north and northwest. Elsewhere dry with good sunny spells developing away from cloudier northern and western coasts by afternoon. Feeling very warm in sunshine.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Often cloudy and rather cool in the northwest with rain at times, most likely across northwest Scotland. Dry and warm elsewhere with variable cloud and sunny periods.