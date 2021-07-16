A health warning over the hot weather expected at the weekend has been issued for England.

Temperatures are forecast to soar across the country on Saturday and Sunday, with the Met Office saying the weather could reach “heatwave thresholds”.

Public Health England (PHE) has issued a heat-health warning for the weekend and urged people to take caution.

Officials have told the public to ensure they stay cool and support those who could be at risk in warm weather.

“​​Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense and for many people spells of warmer weather are something they very much enjoy,” Dr Owen Landeg from PHE said.

“However, for some people, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks.

"That’s why we’re urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk.”

PHE’s scientific and technical lead urged people to ask friends, family or neighbours if they need support in the warm weather if they can.

He added: “It’s also worth remembering the practical steps to keep homes cool during the day as this can aid sleeping at night and give the body time to recover from the heat.”

Ways to stay safe in the heat including keeping homes cool, closing curtains, drinking plenty of fluids and staying out of the sun between 11am and 3pm when UV rays are strongest.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 31C on Sunday and Monday. London is forecast to see temperatures rising to 29C across the weekend, while Cardiff could reach highs of 28C.

Alex Burkill, a meteorologist at the Met Office said the level two heat-health alert covers every part of England excluding parts of the North East, the North West and London and is due to last until Tuesday.

Will Lang from Met Office said temperatures are expected to build across most parts of the UK and are forecast to reach “heatwave thresholds across the majority of England over the weekend”.

The Met Office has said most of the UK is expected to be fine, dry and sunny between Saturday and Monday, with some areas forecast to see hot weather.

However, the far north is forecast to stay cloudy over the weekend.

Additional reporting by Press Association