UK weather: Temperatures expected to reach highs of 27C

The UK could see the warmest spell of the year as temperatures are expected to reach highs of 27C.

Most of the country can expect above average temperatures in the coming week with Saturday widely being between 16C and 19C, with the potential of 24C in the south east, the Met Office has said.

The sunshine will span from the north of Scotland to the south of England though some cloud are expected in parts of the north and west of the country.

Warm air from north Africa is behind the above average temperatures, but they’ll be followed by a series of low-pressure systems that will bring heavy showers and rain.

“By Saturday evening, those showers would be making an appearance into the South West, spreading quite widely into southern parts of England and south Wales,” Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said.

“In some places, it would just be a spell of rain but for central and southern England and the south coast there is the risk of some heavy downpours, thunderstorms and frequent lightning.”

The sunny weather is set to continue on Sunday, with the possibility parts of the south east could reach highs of between 25C and 27C.

Tuesday is looking to the be the warmest of the week, according to the Met Office, who also warned of showers across the north and west, and potential thunder in parts of Scotland, and central England.

Met Office meteorologist Andy Page said: “The plume of warm air we have been expecting from the south will bring higher temperatures across the whole country over the next week.

“However, it looks like the effects from the Atlantic lows will prevent sustained high pressure building from the east.

“This means that while we might see some warm - and in places very warm - days, overall the next week will feel more like what we would expect of a warm spell in May, with some heavy showers around, rather than hot summery weather.”