Will there be a heatwave this weekend? Latest UK weather forecast

After an erratic summer of heatwaves and torrential downpours, warm weather is forecast to return to the UK.

The Met Office said parts of England are set to enjoy highs of up to 28C on Friday, with most of the country set for temperatures in the low to mid-20s.

“The best of the sunshine, the sunniest skies, will be across more central, southern, south-eastern England,” said meteorologist Alex Burkill.

“It was pretty wet here across parts of East Anglia, London and the South East yesterday. It’s [now] a much drier, brighter picture.

open image in gallery Warm weather is expected across much of the UK into the weekend ( Getty )

“The sunniest skies, though, will be across some more central parts. And it’s here that we are going to get the highest temperatures, [up to] 26 and 27. Maybe 28 Celsius.

“Even elsewhere, yes it's a few degrees lower than this, but if you do catch any of those bright sunny spells, temperatures should get into the low, possibly mid-20s for quite a few places.

“So feeling pretty warm, as you would expect at this time of year.”

There have been three heatwaves already this summer, with temperatures climbing to almost 36C in Kent at the start of the month. In April, the UK also enjoyed a record amount of sunshine.

But the jet stream that has brought on this weather has since dipped southwards, pushing areas of low pressure towards British shores, and sudden downpours have followed.

open image in gallery There will be no heatwave but more dry weather and sunshine, especially in the south and west of the UK ( PA )

Hosepipe bans, however, have remained in place after the driest spring in over a century.

Moving into the weekend, an area of high pressure is expected to extend from the Azores archipelago in the mid-Atlantic and could influence the weather in the UK.

It could mean a more dry weather and sunshine, especially in the south and west of the UK. There should also be fewer showers.

But a heatwave is not expected to hit the UK this weekend. Temperatures will climb but top out in the mid-20s.

For Saturday’s forecast, the Met Office wrote: “Cloud and outbreaks still moving slowly and erratically southeastwards across England, turning heavy across southeast England later.

“Elsewhere sunny spells and a scattering of showers. Near average temperatures.”

They added: “Sunny spells and showers on Sunday. Mostly dry Monday, with sunny spells. Breezy with showery rain in the northwest on Tuesday, dry elsewhere. Temperatures around average, warm in the south.”