UK weather: Heatwave to return with 30C sunshine in time for school holidays

Britain could see temperatures as high as 35C in a matter of weeks, just in time for the school holidays, forecasters predict.

Temperatures are expected to continue rising to very warm conditions towards the end of July, they added.

Dan Stroud, meteorologist at the Met Office, told The Independent: “We are expecting the current sort of unsettled spell that we’re in to slowly ease. As we move into the first week of July, we have high pressure starting to develop from the south and west.

“We can expect an improvement in conditions as we move into the early parts of next week, with temperatures across southern areas.

Britons relax in the hot weather on Boscombe Beach in Dorset in June as temperatures reached a sweltering 34C (PA)

“Things should start feeling fairly warm as we go into the middle of July. We are anticipating things to settle down quite nicely across a good chunk of the UK with high pressure dominating the scene.

“Whether we get a heatwave at this point really depends on the exact wind directions and orientation to that area of high pressure… but we’re certainly seeing a positive message as we move into July.”

The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK was 38.7C in Cambridge in July 2019.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning in Northern Ireland for Thursday (Met Office)

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for the east of Northern Ireland on Thursday, with heavy rainfall expected. The showers could cause flooding and some travel disruption.

Over the next five days, the UK can expect sunny spells and some heavy showers.

The Met Office forecasts that most areas will experience sunshine and showers on Thursday, with heavy rain in the west at first and then across southern and central areas for the afternoon, with a risk of hail and thunder.

Sunshine and showers are expected again on Friday and Saturday, and could be potentially heavy and thundery at times, particularly in the north.