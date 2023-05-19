Mapped: Hottest places in the UK this weekend

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Temperatures are set to heat up as this week’s sunny spells spill over into the weekend across the UK.

England is expected to see the warmest temperatures, reaching 20C in Mancester on Saturday afternoon, according to the Met Office.

London and Plymouth will also bathe in the sun as the mercury will bask in around 19C.

Manchester is set to feel the warmest this weekend with temperatures upto 20C (Met Office )

Further north, the temperatures are slighly cooler with Glasgow settling at 16C.

Commenting on Saturday’s weather, Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern said: “Some brightness will emerge across some parts of Northern Ireland across central and Northern Scotland before thicker and lower cloud returns for western Scotland and eventually for western parts of Northern Ireland along with a few showers.

“For England and Wales, a cool start to the day but plenty of sunshine breaking out and it’s going to feel very pleasant with light wind and temperatures upto 18 or even 22C.

“Into the evening on Saturday, this thick and low cloud, some sea fog likely across the north west and Scotland will push more widely across Scotland and Northern Ireland, bringing some moderate and persistant bursts of rain in places, particularly the north western half of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“Meanwhile, in England and Wales the clear skies continue and it’s going to be a cool start again on Sunday.”

Met Office forecast

Saturday:

Rather cloudy for Scotland and Northern Ireland, with patchy rain moving southeastwards. Dry and bright for England and Wales, with some warm spells of sunshine. Winds remaining light.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Further cloud and patchy rain for Scotland and Northern Ireland on Sunday. Sunny spells elsewhere. Plenty of sunny spells for all on Monday and Tuesday. Staying on the warm side.