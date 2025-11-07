Warmest Bonfire Night on record as UK sees ‘remarkable’ November temperatures
Overnight temperatures as high as 14.4C saw 87-year record for November 5 broken
The UK experienced record-breaking Bonfire Night weather, with a “remarkable” series of warm temperatures across the country.
Temperatures overnight on Wednesday 5 November only dropped to 14.4C at Teddington in London, provisionally making it the mildest Bonfire Night on record.
The previous record for the night of 5-6 November goes as far back as 1938, when a high of 13.9C was seen at Gordon Castle in Scotland.
This November has seen 33 new high daily minimum temperature records across the UK, with dozens of weather stations reporting notable warmth exceeding 13°C this Autumn.
The Met Office said the warm spell was due to mild air being drawn up from the south.
The forecaster said: “Combined with cloudy nights which helped trap warmth in, it led to these mild overnight temperatures.”
“Of course climate change is elevating the background temperature, making events like this more likely. But there is no direct attribution to climate change through an attribution study.”
This “exceptional run of overnight warmth” comes after an October which was already warmer than average.
The mean temperature for October was provisionally 0.7°C above the 1991–2020 average, with Scotland and Northern Ireland experiencing slightly warmer conditions than the rest of the country.
Moving on into next week the Met Office said: “We have a band of rain crossing the UK today but Saturday will see a ridge of higher pressure bringing more settled conditions with good spells of brightness for many.
“Temperatures will return closer to average so nights will feel much cooler going forward. Further unsettled weather will move in from the west on Sunday and this will remain the theme into next week with spells of rain moving in from the west with occasional breezy spells.”
Regionally, stations in the South West and Wales broke records such as Cornwall, Devon, Dyfed and Clwyd. In the North and Midlands, these records included Yorkshire, Staffordshire, Cumbria and Humberside.
