UK records hottest day of 2021 so far as temperatures hit 28.6C
But thunderstorm warnings are in place from Wednesday
Britain is currently basking in sunshine as the thermostat today hit 28.6C – the hottest day of the year so far.
Monday’s top temperature was reached at Heathrow airport in west London, beating the previous record of 28.3C in Northolt, north west London, on 2 June, the Met Office said.
The south east of England enjoyed the hottest start to the week, with temperatures reaching the high teens in Northern Ireland and Scotland.
People were pictured packing out parks and beaches over the weekend as pub gardens hosted Euro 2020 spectators.
However the warm weather is due to make way for more changeable conditions as thunderstorms threaten disruption from Wednesday.
A yellow weather warning is in place for the eastern half of Wales and much of England from Wednesday to Friday and the Met Office said there is potential for travel disruption and flooding.
Meteorologist Dan Stroud said: “We’re likely to become increasingly changeable towards the weekend.
“There is still the potential for some more settled spells and some warm weather is possible later in the month, but it is generally turning more changeable from this weekend.”
