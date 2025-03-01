Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is set to experience the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures expected to eclipse the Spanish capital Madrid next week.

The Met Office is predicting temperatures to rise to 16C in some areas by Wednesday - a stark contrast to the chilly -2C and freezing fog of Saturday morning.

The 15C anticipated on Wednesday will mean Aberdeen will be hotter than landlocked Madrid, with temperatures in north west Scotland’s ‘Granite City’ overtaking the 13C expected in Barcelona.

open image in gallery Hottest day of the year to come with UK warmer than Barcelona ( Met Office )

London will also see highs of 15C on Thursday, the forecaster added.

The beginning of March will be “actually more lamb-like than lion-like” as areas of high pressure bring mild weather, said Met Office meteorologist Honor Creswick before adding there will be “lots of bright weather” around.

The common proverb “in like a lion, out like a lamb” refers to the tendency for March to begin with cold, wet weather and end with milder conditions.

open image in gallery Temperatures are expected to reach 14C in London on Wednesday as warmer and drier conditions replace a grey February ( Met Office )

While the middle of March is expected to be unsettled, with spells of rain and strong winds across the UK, dry and bright conditions could develop again later in the month.

The UK has endured a “duller than average winter”, said Alex Deakin of the Met Office, but he added “it’s getting warmer, it’s feeling warmer already”.

The Lake District, central Scotland and Northern Ireland will face a cloudier day on Saturday – which is the first day of meteorological spring – and possibly some rain. But most areas are set for a “fair, dry and sunny” weekend, he added.

Looking ahead to next week, the Met Office said of the weather between Wednesday and Friday: "High pressure is likely to have more influence across the south of the UK, at least at first.

"However, through this period there is an increasing chance of unsettled conditions becoming more widely dominant across the UK with more in the way of rain at times for all areas, even in the south. Although, there will still be some drier interludes between these periods of unsettled conditions."