The UK is set to be hotter than Ibiza this weekend, as Britons are told to expect the country’s spell of sunshine to continue.

Highs of 23C are forecast in some areas of the country, as the Met Office says the country should prepare to see more hot weather over the next few days.

This means that Britain will be warmer than holiday hotspots including Ibiza and some Greek islands such as Corfu, which will see highs of 21C and 22C respectively.

According to the Met Office’s forecast for the weekend, it will be staying “mostly dry and settled with further warm sunshine,” however, there will be some “cooler and cloudier with patchy drizzle in the far north and east at times”.

There may also be a shower in the south later in the weekend.

The UK has seen warm temperatures this week, with the mercury having hit 24C in London on Wednesday.

open image in gallery Environment Agency has warned of a “medium” risk of drought in England this summer ( PA )

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “The settled weather is expected to continue into the weekend too as high pressure remains centred over the UK, although cloud and early mist will probably become a bit more widespread, this gradually retreating back to coasts through the course of the daytime.”

Next week, the forecasters said most of the UK will be “fine with sunny spells”, with temperatures likely to be above normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead to the bank holiday weekend, a change in weather is expected with more unsettled conditions likely to develop as weather systems move in from the Atlantic.

The Met Office’s long-range forecast reads: “This will bring spells of rain to many areas, perhaps heavy at times, with a risk of strong winds in places. Some drier and brighter intervals are likely between systems. Temperatures will probably be near normal or slightly above.”

The rain will be welcomed by some, after millions of households were warned of the risk of water restrictions.

The Environment Agency has warned of a “medium” risk of drought in England this summer without sustained rainfall, after the country experienced its driest start to spring in 61 years.

The regulator has said there are currently no hosepipe bans planned, but warned water companies might have to implement measures including restrictions in the months ahead.

Figures covering spring so far – 1 March to 11 May – also show that south-east England recorded only 34.9mm of rain in this period, the fourth lowest total since daily data began in 1931, while north-east England saw 39.5mm from 1 March to 11 May this year – the lowest since 1938.