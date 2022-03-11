Weather warnings issued across UK as 60mph winds expected over weekend

Weather warnings have been issued across the UK as parts of the country face strong winds and heavy rain over the weekend.

Exposed coastal areas in southwest England and south Wales could see gusts of up to 60mph on Saturday afternoon, the Met Office said.

Public transport delays are likely with the potential for heavy rain in parts, said forecasters, who have issued yellow weather warnings for the regions.

Elsewhere in the UK, conditions are expected to milder and dry with temperatures around the average for the time of the year at 10 to 12C.

Rain is set to sweep across the UK on Sunday, with west and southwestern parts likely to see the heaviest downpours.

The west coast of Scotland and east coast of Northern Ireland are covered by wind warnings on on Sunday until early afternoon. Gusts around 50 to 60mph are forecast.

The unsettled conditions follow a weather front which moved in from the west on Friday bringing cloudy skies and blustery showers for much of the UK with more persistent rain in northern parts.

Met Office chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “An energetic, mobile weather pattern is driving successive low-pressure systems across the Atlantic over the coming days.

"With high pressure to the east of the UK these systems stall and weaken as they reach us and bring spells of rain and wind together with milder air."

The low-pressure systems are expected to clear to the north on Monday and weather is expected to be more settled heading into next week.

Rain is still likely, especially in the northwest, but many parts will see sustained dry and bright conditions, the Met Office said.

Temperatures are expected to push upwards and could reach 17C in southern parts of England.