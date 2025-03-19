Mapped: What areas of the UK will hit 20C on hottest day of the year so far

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is set for its hottest day of the year so far as temperatures in some parts are expected to reach 20C in highs exceeding Spain or Greece.

The Met Office said the spring equinox on Thursday, which marks the first day of astronomical spring, could be the warmest day of 2025.

Southern areas of the UK could hit 20C, with parts of the country set to be hotter than Barcelona in Spain and Athens in Greece, where highs of 15C and 12C are forecast respectively.

It comes after Wednesday’s highest recorded temperature was 18C in St James’ Park, central London, by 3pm.

It is in the capital also on Thursday where temperatures are likely to reach 20C, between 1pm and 5pm.

open image in gallery The UK is set for its hottest day of the year so far as temperatures in some parts are expected to reach 20C in highs exceeding Spain or Greece ( Met Office )

Manchester is not far behind, with temperatures expected to peak at 19C, between 2pm and 4pm.

Then Cardiff should see temperatures of 18C, also between 2pm and 4pm.

The highest recorded UK spring equinox temperature was 21.5C in 1972, and Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said 2025’s highest temperature is unlikely to top that.

open image in gallery It is at 1pm when temperatures in the UK are set to really start heating up on Thursday ( Met Office )

This year has so far peaked at 19.7C in Crosby, Merseyside, on 9 March.

Wetter weather will then move in on Friday and the weekend will be more unsettled.

Mr Dixon said: “Tomorrow’s weather – it’s going to be a widely dry, fine and sunny day for many, with temperatures well above average at the time of year.

open image in gallery Then at around 6pm temperatures across the UK are forecast to start cooling off again ( Met Office )

“Temperatures are going to peak on the Thursday and they’ll decline into the weekend, heading closer towards average but still relatively warm for this time of year”.

Higher pressure to the east of the UK is currently helping to draw warmer air north across the country, he said.

The sunshine will be only broken by some fair-weather cloud in central parts of England on Thursday, he said.

Friday will remain warm for many but some rain is expected to move in from the south west. Showers are forecast to start in Cornwall and gradually travel north-east during that day into parts of Wales and central and southern England.

Rain is then expected for much of the country through the weekend.

Meteorological spring always starts on 1 March while astronomical spring, or the equinox, begins around 20 March each year. The other equinox is in September and both mark the Sun crossing the equator, rather than being at an angle. Day and night are therefore about the same length.