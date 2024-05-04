For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

People hoping for a weekend of sunshine over the May Bank Holiday are likely to be left disappointed this weekend, with rain and drizzle forecast over the coming days.

Millions in central England can expect heavy showers as bands of rain sweep across the Midlands and East Anglia, as well as across Wales and parts of south-east England.

But Met Office experts have said there remains uncertainty over the exact nature of the weather, and where will see the worst of the rain after thunderstorms hit the UK on Thursday.

Although it may not be the glorious weekend many imagined, a mixed picture is expected with temperatures remaining at highs of 12 degrees and dropping to around eight degrees overnight. Most areas should see drier conditions at some point.

On Friday evening, showery rain is likely to impact central and northern England, while southern regions and Scotland should remain mostly dry with patchy fog and frost.

It comes after the UK was hit by thunderstorms on Thursday ( EPA )

The majority of the country will see cloudy conditions on Saturday, while north-west Scotland and central England will see heavy showers alongside some sunny spells.

Going into next week however, the Met Office predicts the weather will improve with high pressure starting to bring a more settled and drier period.

Meanwhile, flooding is possible across parts of England on Friday due to rainfall, with the Environment Agency issuing 68 flood alerts and one flood warning for the River Clyst.

The Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “There continues to be uncertainty around the track of a low-pressure system which is expected to cross the southern UK this weekend, meaning there is some uncertainty about some of the forecast details.

“While it will remain unsettled with further showers or longer spells of rain, all areas should see some drier conditions at some point and, in any sunshine, it should feel quite warm. But for the exact details for your area stay up to date with forecast over the coming days.”