Temperatures could hit 27C on Saturday during the final weekend of the sunniest UK spring on record, before changeable weather is forecast next week.

A balmy end to spring comes as provisional figures from the Met Office show 630 hours of sunshine were clocked up across the country between March 1 and May 27.

While the warmer weather will be welcomed by sun worshippers, forecasters have also warned about the possibility of wind and rain.

Temperatures hit 25.7C at Heathrow on Friday, about 7C hotter than the average for the time of year, and it is due to continue into Saturday with highs of 27C potentially in some areas, Met Office meteorologist Zoe Hutin said.

Forecasters are warning of a mixed weather picture to come

She said: “For the south east of the country, it is going to be more warm and humid too, but it’s going to be the last day where temperatures are so high and humid.”

A band of rain will arrive on Saturday morning which will mostly affect Northern Ireland and Scotland, where there could be some heavy downpours, but the south and east of the UK will likely stay dry, Ms Hutin added.

On Sunday, temperatures will reach about 22C, and another band of rain will arrive in the north west of the UK.

There is a better chance of dry weather in southern and eastern parts, with some areas staying completely dry.

Monday, in the first full week of meteorological summer, is likely to be the driest day of the week.

Low pressure in the middle of the week will likely result in cloud and showers, according to Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin.

“Looking pretty unsettled through the middle of next week,” he said, adding that winds coming in from the Atlantic are likely to bring moisture and showers, particularly in western areas.

There may be a “hint of a change” towards the end of next week, with wetter conditions becoming more confined to northern parts.

“But overall, next week looking pretty changeable to say the least. The winds continuing to dominate from the west or the south west, which will keep things reasonably mild, but also keeping things fairly wet, especially so in western areas.

“Complete contrast to the largely easterly conditions we’ve had for much of spring.

“And that hint, which is all it is at this stage, of something a bit drier in the south to end the week,” he said.