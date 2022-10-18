UK weather: Temperatures to hit 20C but Met Office dashes hopes of Indian Summer
Heavy showers also predicted for this week despite reports of ‘African Plume’ bringing mini heatwave to Europe
Temperatures are set to hit 20C this week - but the Met Office has dashed hopes of an Indian Summer.
Some reports have claimed that an African Plume will see a surge in temperatures across Europe in the run-up to Halloween, with highs of 23C on the cards.
But while the mercury will be above average for this time of year over the coming days, Britons should not head to the beach just yet.
Thursday and Friday are expected to hit 20C in the south, with the warmer weather continuing into next week with milder and “frost-free” nights, according to the Met Office.
But despite the higher-than-normal temperatures, heavy showers and thunderstorms are also on the cards.
Met forecaster, Alex Deakin, said: “Looking at the bigger picture, high pressure is to the north, low pressure to the southwest.
“And this week is going to be a bit of a scrap between these two weather systems. Eventually, the low will win out.
“The southwesterly winds return by Thursday, pulling warm air up from the near continent, and allowing bands of heavy showers to push across the UK.”
Friday is likely to see more showers “coming and going” but will feel warm in the southeast.
UK 5 day weather forecast
Tonight:
Many northern areas seeing clear spells and isolated fog. Elsewhere, turning cloudier and windier, with showery rain developing in places, and odd heavy bursts, possibly with thunder. Mild in south.
Wednesday:
Further showery rain, perhaps heavy and thundery, for southern and then also some central areas. Some brighter warmer interludes too. Gusty winds in the west. Dry in parts of Scotland.
Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:
Unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain spreading northwards across most parts on Thursday and Friday. Drier in the south on Saturday but some rain in the north. Mild.
