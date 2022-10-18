For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Temperatures are set to hit 20C this week - but the Met Office has dashed hopes of an Indian Summer.

Some reports have claimed that an African Plume will see a surge in temperatures across Europe in the run-up to Halloween, with highs of 23C on the cards.

But while the mercury will be above average for this time of year over the coming days, Britons should not head to the beach just yet.

Heavy showers are expected this week, the Met Office says

Thursday and Friday are expected to hit 20C in the south, with the warmer weather continuing into next week with milder and “frost-free” nights, according to the Met Office.

But despite the higher-than-normal temperatures, heavy showers and thunderstorms are also on the cards.

Met forecaster, Alex Deakin, said: “Looking at the bigger picture, high pressure is to the north, low pressure to the southwest.

“And this week is going to be a bit of a scrap between these two weather systems. Eventually, the low will win out.

“The southwesterly winds return by Thursday, pulling warm air up from the near continent, and allowing bands of heavy showers to push across the UK.”

Friday is likely to see more showers “coming and going” but will feel warm in the southeast.

Temperatures could reach as high as 20C in parts of the country this week (Met Office )

UK 5 day weather forecast

Tonight:

Many northern areas seeing clear spells and isolated fog. Elsewhere, turning cloudier and windier, with showery rain developing in places, and odd heavy bursts, possibly with thunder. Mild in south.

Wednesday:

Further showery rain, perhaps heavy and thundery, for southern and then also some central areas. Some brighter warmer interludes too. Gusty winds in the west. Dry in parts of Scotland.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain spreading northwards across most parts on Thursday and Friday. Drier in the south on Saturday but some rain in the north. Mild.