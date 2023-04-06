UK weather set for ‘Good Friday, but not so good Easter Monday’, says Met Office

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As the UK readies itself to welcome the four-day Easter weekend, the Met Office has warned of a “Good Friday”, but a “not so good Easter Monday.”

After intermittent showery spells on Thursday afternoon, the Easter Bank Holiday weekend is set for a sunny beginning. Good Friday will see the majority of the UK free from rain, accompanied by light winds and “plenty” of sunshine.

Though the day will start with a slight frost – with light winds allowing frost and fog patches on Thursday night - temperatures will later reach between 16 and 17 in some areas. Fort William is anticipated to reach a warm 13 degrees by 16:00 on Friday.

A woman taking pictures of flowers in St James’s Park, London ahead of the Easter weekend on Thursday, 6 April (Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Many areas will enjoy sunny spells throughout the weekend, though the far east and far west will be cloudier with some light rain. In fact, The Met Office has warned of “very high” pollen levels in the South and Midlands across Saturday.

Described as a “perfect storm” for hayfever sufferers, widespread rainfall throughout March – the wettest in over 40 years – has delayed tree pollen release. The forthcoming sunshine and warm temperatures is set to increase pollen levels, with The National Pollen and Aerobiology Unit, based at the University of Worcester, adding that “birch pollen will rise to a high risk in southern, eastern and central parts, with ash pollen at a moderate to high risk."

However, The Met Office has confirmed that these bright, sunny spells won’t last as a weather system in the Atlantic appears set to introduce “unsettled” conditions on Easter Monday.

The weather will start to turn later on Easter Sunday, with rain becoming widespread throughout Monday.

Met Office Deputy Chief forecaster David Oliver confirmed that the showers will be followed by blustery showers across the UK, though it’s unclear exactly what time the conditions will start to turn later on Sunday. “During the second half of the Easter weekend the Atlantic will increasingly exert its influence”, he said.

“A frontal system is expected to move in from the west and displace the high pressure lying across the UK. This will spread rain across all areas during the latter part of Easter Sunday and through Easter Monday, although there is some uncertainty regarding its exact timing. Once the rain clears blustery showers are likely to follow in its wake across many areas.”