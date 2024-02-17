Weather warnings as flooding set to hit UK in weekend washout

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Flood warnings are in place with heavy rain set to lash Britons during a weekend washout.

All of England and Wales is covered by yellow Met Office rain alerts lasting from Saturday afternoon to Sunday evening, though Northern Ireland and Scotland will also be damp.

They warn of possible flooding, travel disruption and power cuts, with as much as 40mm of rain set to fall on already saturated ground after downpours earlier in the week.

The Met Office said Spells of rain, some heavy, will push east across most areas through Saturday and Sunday, with some disruption is likely.

The forecaster added that the following can be expected:

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely

However, temperatures will hit highs of 14 to 15C, five degrees higher than average for the time of year, amid a mild spell in the country due to winds coming from the south.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said: “The ground is already a little bit more saturated across England and Wales compared to Scotland and Northern Ireland, so they’ll be a little more sensitive to the rainfall.

“Some parts could see disruption, transport may be a little bit delayed and if you’re driving on the roads your journey may take a little bit longer due to spray and road closures.”

The Environment Agency has issued eight flood warnings in England, meaning flooding is expected.