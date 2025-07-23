Met Office issues new yellow thunderstorm warning across south of UK
The thunderstorm warning is in place until 5pm on Wednesday
The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the south of the UK.
The forecasters warned residents of Brighton and Hove, East Sussex and Kent to expect heavy showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon.
The yellow warning came into force as soon as it was issued at 12:52pm and will remain in place until 5pm.
The Met Office said slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms will hit parts of Kent and Sussex through Wednesday afternoon.
It said some places will miss the downpours, but where they do occur 20-25 mm rain is likely in less than an hour with a chance of 30 to 40 mm falling in one to two hours in a few locations.
This is likely to lead to some surface water flooding and disruption, whilst lightning strikes may be an additional hazard.
The forecaster said the showers and thunderstorms are expected to slowly die out on Wednesday evening.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments