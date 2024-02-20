Mapped: When and where heavy rain will hit UK as Met Office issues warning

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK is bracing for a deluge of rain throughout the week, with a yellow weather warning being issued for parts of the UK.

Hundreds of flood alerts are currently in place and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of England and Wales on Wednesday.

The warning covers southwest England and parts of Wales, starting midnight on Wednesday and staying in place until midday. It covers cities like Plymouth, Exeter, Cardiff, Bath, Swansea and St Davids in the far west of Wales.

The forecaster warned millions of Britons could face travel chaos and power disruptions because of the heavy rain and flooding is possible.

So when and where in the UK are downpours expected? The Independent has put together maps and all of the information below.

A band of rain is set to hit northern Scotland and Northern Ireland from around 10am, as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Wednesday (Met Office)

From 12.15pm, the wet weather will move into parts of Wales and southern England (Met Office)

A band of rain is set to hit parts of northern Scotland and Northern Ireland from around 10am on Tuesday. From 12.15pm, the wet weather will move into parts of Wales and southern England.

By 3pm, the rain will reach parts of northern England like Manchester and Preston, as well as Cardiff. Throughout the afternoon, it reaches across the South West of England.

Rain is heavily forecast across the South West of England, which turns into a yellow weather warning from 12am on Wednesday.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said the rain will be a cause for concern “because the ground is saturated in places”.

“That is likely to cause some issues, so there is a warning in place,” he said.

By 3pm, the rain will reach parts of northern England like Manchester and Preston, as well as Cardiff (Met Office)

Throughout the afternoon, it reaches across the South West of England, which leads to a yellow rain warning from midnight on Wednesday (Met Office)

Overnight, heavy rain and strong winds are forecast to sweep across the entire UK, particularly affecting western coasts with the possibility of gales.

Following a wet and windy start on Wednesday, the rain is expected to gradually clear from most areas in the afternoon, the Met Office said.

Temperatures will be mild at between 11C-13C across most of the country on Wednesday. Bright and breezy weather will ensue, though it will feel cooler due to the lingering wind.

However, later this week, temperatures are expected to drop to between 7C and 10C on Thursday as wind from the north Atlantic sweeps away the rain clouds.

Some rain and showers are expected to persist, along with intermittent sunny spells that may break through the clouds. There is a likelihood of wintry showers over hilltops in the north.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of England and Wales on Wednesday (Met Office)

Meanwhile, over 120 flood alerts and warnings have been issued by the environment agency. 157 are in place across England and Wales.

Further local flooding from rivers and surface water is possible on Wednesday across parts of southwest England and the West Midlands.

Local groundwater flooding is possible for the next five days in the Malton area of North Yorkshire, leading to travel disruption and damage to properties.