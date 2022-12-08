For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland’s first snowfall of the year has caused disruption with many school closures and delayed opening times, while freezing conditions have triggered cold weather payments for thousands of eligible households across England and Wales.

It came as the Met Office extended yellow weather warnings into Friday, with ice in coastal and northern England, and both snow and ice expected in northern Scotland.

A number of schools in Aberdeenshire were closed or had their start times delayed on Thursday because of the wintry weather with Highland Council confirming some closures and delayed starts there, too.

There was 5cm of snow in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, and at Althnaharra in the Highlands, along with 3cm at Dyce, near Aberdeen.

Frozen ground and vegetation by the River Avon in Warwick, England on Thursday (PA)

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington warned there is an “increasing risk of snow as the week progresses”.

Mr Willington said: “As an Arctic, maritime airmass settles across the UK, temperatures will fall with widespread overnight frosts, severe in places, and daytime temperatures only a few degrees above freezing.

“However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells, particularly away from the coast and where winds are light it could feel pleasant in the sunshine. Some patchy freezing fog is also likely.”

He added that yellow weather warnings had been issued for ice and snow for parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and parts of England.

Mr Willington continued: “Showers will turn more wintry with an increasing risk of snow as the week progresses, particularly in coastal areas or over higher ground.

“There will be widespread frosts with temperatures falling to as low as -10°C overnight in isolated spots by the end of the week.”

A runner at St Nicholas’ Park in Warwick on Thursday (PA)

Roads have also been affected, with Traffic Scotland confirming urging drivers to “take care”.

With more snow forecast to fall in the next few weeks, mountain safety organisations are coming together to encourage people to “ThinkWinter” and ensure that those heading for the hills and mountains can easily access the right information and advice on safety in the winter months.

Scottish Mountain Rescue chair, Bill Glennie, said: “Do go out into the outdoors and enjoy Scotland’s mountains when many would say they are at their finest, but do it safely, with the appropriate skills and equipment.”

Walkers on Tynemouth beach on England’s north-east coast on Thursday (PA)

A cold weather alert for England will run until 9am on Monday.

A major incident was declared in Sheffield on Wednesday after about 2,000 homes in the suburb of Stannington were left without gas for five days, with overnight temperatures plummeting.

Nationally, Age UK advised people to maintain a supply of food and medicine to reduce the number of outdoor trips and torches with spare batteries in case of a power cut.

Snow on Calton Hill in Edinburgh, Scotland on Thursday (Getty Images)

Homeless people in London will be sheltered after the severe weather emergency protocol was activated for the first time this winter to provide emergency accommodation for rough sleepers.

Meanwhile, thousands of people on the lowest incomes in over 300 postcode districts in England and Wales will receive a £25 Cold Weather Payment as temperatures plunge below zero.