Bank holiday Monday has become the warmest day of the year so far after 24.6C was recorded in Kinloss at Scotland, according to the Met Office.

It surpassed the previous high for 2021, which was set on 30 March at Kew Gardens in south-west London when the temperature hit 24.5C.

The temperature beats that seen in Lisbon and Barcelona, which hovered around 22C.

Britons flocked to parks and beaches as the sun beamed through blue skies over the long weekend.

Earlier, the Met Office said the new record it is not expected to last for long, as temperatures are expected to climb to 27C on Wednesday before cooler, fresher air moves in.

Becky Mitchell, a meteorologist from the Met Office, said the latter part of the week could bring thunderstorms.

(AFP via Getty Images)

"There will potentially be some thunderstorms by midweek, the first bout of showers will come into parts of the South West and there will be a few thunderstorms in that," she said.

The storms in the South West are expected to hit on Wednesday, with the South East due for a bit of a soaking by Friday.

"There's a chance of some thundery break down in the south east and we could have some quite intense storms there," Ms Mitchell said.

"There's still a lot of uncertainty but with the warm and humid weather we are having we have the key ingredients for thunder storms."

She continued: "The warmer weather will stick around until at least Thursday in most places, that's when we could get some slightly fresher air coming in.”