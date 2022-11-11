For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Snow could begin falling in parts of northern England and Scotland toward the end of next week, according to forecasts.

According to the Met Office, the first sightings of snow this winter could start in the Scottish highlands as early as next week before wintery conditions spread further at the end of the month.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said current mild conditions are expected to last for at least another five days before the weather turns more unsettled, bringing strong winds and rain before temperatures drop.

Mild and unsettled conditions will persist for at least five days, the Met Office said (Met Office )

Next week will see temperatures begin to fall, with single digit lows of around 7C.

“With average temperatures for this time of November, you can get rain falling as snow on the high grounds of Scotland as well as potentially the high ground of England and Northern Ireland,” Ms Shuttleworth said.

She added that wintery conditions will begin to pick up in the UK toward the end of the month with more dry and settled weather seen more widely leading to colder temperatures.

“For the end of November, it generally looks like we’ll see high pressure and lots of dry and settled weather,” Ms Shuttleworth said.

“That could bring some colder nights. There are no major signals for snow but we can see frost and fog becoming a little more likely into the back end of November.”

Snow could be seen in higher parts of northern England by the end of November (PA)

The Met Office’s long-range weather forecast from 15 November to 24 November says: “Conditions are likely to remain unsettled with further outbreaks of rain and showers, especially in the west, where winds could be strong at times.

“Eastern parts of the UK are likely to remain the driest, although could still experience intermittent rainfall.

“Moving further into November, high pressure may become more influential, bringing longer spells of dry and settled weather, with lighter winds.”

The forecast covering the end of November and the first week of December says showery conditions could affect some northern and eastern parts of the UK at times.

It adds: “Fog and frost are increasingly likely overnight, given clear skies, with fog potentially slow to clear by day.

“Temperatures are expected to be near the seasonal average, perhaps rather cold at times later in the period.”

It comes after the UK was hit by torrent downpours and flooding (PA Wire)

UK 5 day weather forecast

Tonight:

Cloud and outbreaks of mainly light rain persisting across some central areas. Clearer and colder across northern Scotland with patchy fog developing across central and southern England.

Saturday:

Fog and low cloud slowly lifting across the south with some sunny spells developing across England and Wales. Cloud and rain moving north across Scotland and Northern Ireland. Very mild.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Early fog and low cloud on Sunday lifting and breaking for many, with sunny spells developing, and becoming exceptionally mild in places. Turning unsettled and less mild into next week.